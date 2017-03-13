Serial shoplifter arrested at IC Menards
Serial shoplifter arrested at IC Menards Hunter 3/17/17 A serial shoplifter who decided to try a change of venue got nabbed when an employee from his usual haunt recognized him. According to arrest reports, 36-year-old Dean Parish of Davenport was allegedly caught on video taking two knives from the shelf of the Iowa City Menards and leaving the store without paying for them.
