Second Iowa City man arrested on federal weapons charge

Second Iowa City man arrested on federal weapons charge Podhajsky 03/31/17 A second man faces a federal charge related to shots being fired in Iowa City earlier this year. Court records show one count of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm has been filed against 29-year-old Casey Lindus of Iowa City.

