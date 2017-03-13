Roll-over accident sends one to hospital
A Wellman woman was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after an accident in rural Johnson County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Bridgette Brookhart, 24, of Wellman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident on Highway 1, north of 540th Street SW.
