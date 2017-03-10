Power outage felt all around Iowa Cit...

Power outage felt all around Iowa City area

According to MidAmerican Energy, approximately 29,000 customers were without power for some time Friday afternoon, including one of the substations that serves the University of Iowa campus and hospital. Debora Blume, MidAmerican Energy Director of Communications, said they experienced a problem with equipment at one of its substations on the west side of Iowa City, causing the widespread outage.

