Police: Pounds of marijuana found in Iowa City apartment Podhajsky 03/08/17 Police say they found "numerous pounds" of marijuana during a drug bust at an Iowa City apartment. The Johnson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the South Johnson Street apartment of 21-year-old David Petesch about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

