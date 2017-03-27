Penn State Permanently Bans Fraternity Where Pledge Died Last Month

A cheerleader of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries a banner through the endzone to celebrate a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 20, 2012 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The school revoked recognition of its chapter of Beta Theta Pi after it said an investigation found a "persistent pattern" of alcohol abuse, hazing, and drug use and sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.