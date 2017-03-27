Penn State Permanently Bans Fraternity Where Pledge Died Last Month
A cheerleader of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries a banner through the endzone to celebrate a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes on October 20, 2012 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The school revoked recognition of its chapter of Beta Theta Pi after it said an investigation found a "persistent pattern" of alcohol abuse, hazing, and drug use and sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar 5
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC