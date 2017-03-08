Oskaloosa Middle School Jazz Band Ear...

Oskaloosa Middle School Jazz Band Earns 2nd Place at SEIBA Jazz

Front Row: Makayla Covey, Emily Simon, Brooke Richardson, Katelynn Moore, Amerisi Winegar, Maddie Haines, Cecilia Nicolas 2nd Row: Ethan Cook, Carter Waddington, Alex McCombs, Vlad Munger, Alexis McCulley, Zach Noel, Lindy Slocum, Preston VanEngelenhoven 3rd Row: Mackenzie Hicks, Marissa Katko, Nick Salevsky, Sam Dykstra, Theo Torres, Aaron Wilson, Gareth Stefanc, Abby Drost, Ashlyn McDougall, Autumn DeRonde Not Pictured: Hayden Hopper, Rylee Ebelsheiser The Oskaloosa Middle School Jazz Band received 2nd place in the Middle School Band Small Class at the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association District Jazz Festival on Saturday, March 4th in Iowa City. The Oskaloosa MS Jazz Band was followed by Solon I/II, Ft.

