One person seriously injured in Muscatine shooting

One person was airlifted to Iowa City with serious injuries after a late night shooting on Sunday, March 6 in Muscatine. Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m., that's when someone reported hearing gunshots near the 600 block of W. 3rd St. Officers found a gunshot victim outside a vehicle just down the road in the 300 block of Broadway St. Officers also found shell casings in the area.

