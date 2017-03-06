One man dead, two injured in Saturday crash
Jacob Aaron Nelson, 21, of Lockridge, was pronounced dead at the scene according to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol. One passenger in the car, Brett Nicholas Scott, 21, of Fairfield, was taken by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
