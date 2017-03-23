Officials looking for woman who walked away from Chatham Oaks Podhajsky 03/19/17 Police are helping officials from Chatham Oaks search for a resident who walked away from the facility on Sunday. An Iowa City Police news release states 35-year-old Vanessa Jones left the facility at 4515 Melrose Avenue about 5:30 p.m. She was reported to have walked west and then entered a field to the south.

