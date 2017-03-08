NLFD to hire full-time chief; city council to discuss other recommendations
NLFD to hire full-time chief; city council to discuss other recommendations Podhajsky 03/12/17 A consultant is recommending a number of updates to the North Liberty Fire Department, starting with hiring a full-time fire chief. The city commissioned the study of the fire department by emergency services consultant Donald Cox last year and city administrator Ryan Heiar says they've already started the process for the biggest recommendation of hiring a full-time chief.
