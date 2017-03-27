NL councilors doubtful demand exists for intracity bus service
NL councilors doubtful demand exists for intracity bus service Podhajsky 03/28/17 Though they have their doubts about the town's intracity bus service, the North Liberty city council is willing to hear any ideas to make it viable. Multiple councilors on Tuesday wondered if the transit service which started last October is ever going to gain enough ridership to justify it.
