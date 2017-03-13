Names of father/son involved in domes...

Names of father/son involved in domestic disturbance in Denmark released

Tuesday

Names of a father and his son involved in a domestic shooting Saturday morning at a Denmark home were released Monday. The father, Mark Richers, 58, is in stable condition at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he is being treated for two non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

