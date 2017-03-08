MP High School jazz band

Mount Pleasant High School's Jazz 1 has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships April 4 in Ames by virtue of a second place finish Saturday in class 3A at the District Jazz Festival hosted by Iowa City West High School. Also at the competition, Jazz 2 placed first in the 3A Second Bands division, with freshman Annika Rynders named best soloist among bands in that class.

