More than two ounces of meth found during IC traffic stop Podhajsky 03/23/17 Two men have been arrested after being found with more than two ounces of methamphetamine in Iowa City. A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near South Gilbert Street and Southgate Avenue about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.