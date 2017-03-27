Mid-Prairie boys open golf season
Mid-Prairie's Duncan McCain earned meet medalist honors Monday, March 27, in a River Valley Conference meet against Regina, after scoring a 42. The Mid-Prairie boys golf team was host to Iowa City Regina in a varsity/JV River Valley Conference Dual meet at the Kalona Golf Course Monday, March 27. Regina won the close meet 192-197. His round was highlighted by a par on hole 3 and finished the round with pars on holes 8 and 9. Juniors Collin Gingerich and Ryan Slabaugh shot 50 and 51 and felt they left a few shots on the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar 5
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC