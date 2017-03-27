Mid-Prairie boys open golf season

Mid-Prairie's Duncan McCain earned meet medalist honors Monday, March 27, in a River Valley Conference meet against Regina, after scoring a 42. The Mid-Prairie boys golf team was host to Iowa City Regina in a varsity/JV River Valley Conference Dual meet at the Kalona Golf Course Monday, March 27. Regina won the close meet 192-197. His round was highlighted by a par on hole 3 and finished the round with pars on holes 8 and 9. Juniors Collin Gingerich and Ryan Slabaugh shot 50 and 51 and felt they left a few shots on the course.

