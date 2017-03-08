Maternal Gestational Hypertension-Induced Sensitization of Angiotensin II Hypertension Is Reversed by Renal Denervation or Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibition in Rat Offspring From the Departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences , Pharmacology , and the Francois M. Abboud Cardiovascular Research Center , University of Iowa, Iowa City; and Department of Biology, Hebei North University, China . From the Departments of Psychological and Brain Sciences , Pharmacology , and the Francois M. Abboud Cardiovascular Research Center , University of Iowa, Iowa City; and Department of Biology, Hebei North University, China .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.