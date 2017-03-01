Man arrested for burglaries says he doesn't remember acts due to drugs, alcohol Podhajsky 03/03/17 An Iowa City man arrested in a pair of car burglaries claims he was too drunk and high to remember committing the acts. Police say 21-year-old Hayden Mayfield of Nevada Avenue did not deny his involvement in the burglaries of two vehicles in 2015.

