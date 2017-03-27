Lawsuit against 'Kinnick' house dismissed Podhajsky 03/27/17 Construction on the so-called "Kinnick" house can begin again after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against it on Monday. Judge Ian Thornhill issued his ruling in the lawsuit filed by the Neighbors of Manville Heights Association against Iowa City's Board of Adjustment.

