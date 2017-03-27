Kinnick stadium house gets approval

Kinnick stadium house gets approval

A district court judge has upheld a Decorah couple's right to build a Kinnick Stadium-style home in an Iowa City neighborhood. Yesterday a district court judge ruled the 7,500-quare-foot structure could be built on a lot at 101 Lusk Ave. owned by Reed and Sandy Carlson.

