Judge expects Iowa City rape trial to...

Judge expects Iowa City rape trial to start on time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Judge expects Iowa City rape trial to start on time Podhajsky 03/21/17 Trial in an Iowa City rape is expected to start on time. Judge Ian Thornhill also estimates the jury trial of 21-year-old Zachary Berry to take four days to complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar 6 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar 5 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC