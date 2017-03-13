Iowa food pantries assist schools facing food insecurity

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MARCH 18 AND THEREAFTER - In a Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, a Tate High School student grabs a bottle of milk from the school's food pantry, in Iowa City. less ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MARCH 18 AND THEREAFTER - In a Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, a Tate High School student grabs a bottle of milk from the school's food pantry, in Iowa City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.