Iowa City named a top place to retire
Author Mark Ellwood of Conde Nast Traveler gave his list of the top five places to retire in the country on the Today Show. "We're going to go to the city of literature, which is Iowa City in Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
