Iowa Basketball Earns a One Seed, Will Play South Dakota in the First Round of the Nit

The Iowa Hawkeyes earned a one seed in the National Invitational Tournament, and will play South Dakota in the first round of the NIT . We don't even have to wait long for more Iowa hoops, as we get SD at home on Wednesday at 6pm.

