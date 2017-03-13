In Brief: Digital Library Federation ...

In Brief: Digital Library Federation Assessment Interest Group on Cultural Assessment

Contributed by Hannah Scates Kettler Digital Humanities Research & Instruction Librarian University of Iowa Libraries Iowa City, Iowa, USA hannah-s-kettler [at] uiowa.edu The Cultural Assessment Interest Group is a DLF Assessment Interest Group initiative that sprang from many conversations held during the 2015 DLF Forum in Vancouver. Channeling energy from Dr. Sofiya Noble's keynote on our social and cultural responsibilities for the information structures we create, a group of specialists came together to begin evaluating how well librarians are representing and delivering the shared cultural heritage in digital collections.

