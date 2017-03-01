ICPD warns of possible scams during t...

ICPD warns of possible scams during tax season

ICPD warns of possible scams during tax season Podhajsky 03/03/17 With tax season in full swing, Iowa City Police are warning residents to be wary of potential scams. The ICPD says several scams are run which involve a person calling pretending to be with the IRS.

