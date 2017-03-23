ICPD makes arrest in early morning burglary Podhajsky 03/27/17 An Iowa City man faces a burglary charge despite the fact he didn't take anything during the alleged incident. Police say 36-year-old Matthew Williams of Hollywood Boulevard kicked in the victim's driver side car window during the incident, which took place a little before 12:45 Monday morning near the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald's.

