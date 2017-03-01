IC Woman charged with assault on friend Hunter 3/5/17 An Iowa City woman is charged with assault after attacking a friend she was walking home with. According to police reports, 31 year old Juanita Almeida-Ibarra of the Bon Aire manufactured housing community was walking home with the victim after spending some time at Grizzly's bar at about 12:45am Saturday when they got into an argument.

