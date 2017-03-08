IC Police investigating armed robbery Hunter 03/11/17 Iowa City Police are investigating an early Saturday morning armed robbery. According to a news release from the ICPD, at approximately 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the Pheasant Ridge Apartments in the 2600 block of Roberts Road for an adult male reporting he was just robbed by two males, one of whom brandished a handgun.

