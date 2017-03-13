IC Police investigating armed robbery Hunter 3/20/17 Iowa City police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to a release from the department, at approximately 11:14p.m.,Police responded to the Deli Mart at 525 Highway 1 West for an employee stating he was just robbed by a male who brandished a handgun.

