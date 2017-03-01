IC Police catch IMU bookstore burglar in the act
IC Police catch IMU bookstore burglar in the act Hunter 3/2/17 Iowa City Police have arrested a man who they say tried to make off with merchandise from the IMU Bookstore early this morning. According to reports, officers responded to the bookstore for multiple burglar alarms going off around 1:30 this morning and found 18-year old Mason Seifert of North Dubuque Street attempting to flee the warehouse and storage area of the bookstore.
Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
