IC council approves climate action grant, seeks more info on bigger project

The Iowa City city council has given its approval to one of the mayor's climate action initiatives while asking for more information on another. Mayor Jim Throgmorton had proposed creating a Climate Action Grant program and building a solar array in a grand Earth Day roll out.

