IC Animal Center creates group to respond to emergencies involving animals Podhajsky 03/20/17 A new group is being formed in Iowa City to respond to emergencies involving animals. The Iowa City Animal Center says the group will be made up of volunteers and will be trained to respond to any emergency affecting animals, from natural disasters to animal hoarding to vehicular crashes involving livestock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.