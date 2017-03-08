I9 investigation finds there are 4,265 untested rape kits in Iowa, oldest dates back to 1992
In a report expected to be released Tuesday, the Iowa Attorney General's office will unveil the number of untested rape kits in Iowa. But that may not tell the whole story.
