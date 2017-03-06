Hancher Guild Youth Art Show returns for the first time since 2008 floods
The Hancher Guild Youth Art Show began in 1983 and was an annual event until the 2008 floods destroyed the old Hancher building. The art show features the work of students from kindergarten to high school seniors from schools in Iowa City, Coralville, and North Liberty.
