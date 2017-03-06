George Joseph Alt, 75
George Joseph Alt, 75, of West Liberty, died Thursday, March 2, 2017 in his home. George was born on Aug. 28, 1941, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, the eldest son of Joseph and Agda Eldeen Alt.
