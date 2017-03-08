Firm hired in search for new UI Vice ...

Firm hired in search for new UI Vice President for Medical Affairs

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Firm hired in search for new UI Vice President for Medical Affairs Podhajsky 03/13/17 A search firm has been selected to aid University of Iowa officials find a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Representatives from Isaacson, Miller, Inc. are in Iowa City through Tuesday to meet with faculty and leadership officials in the College of Medicine, as well as the 17-member search committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10) Mar 6 Robyn Canady 2
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Mar 5 Humanspirit 3
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan '17 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC