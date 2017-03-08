Firm hired in search for new UI Vice President for Medical Affairs Podhajsky 03/13/17 A search firm has been selected to aid University of Iowa officials find a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Representatives from Isaacson, Miller, Inc. are in Iowa City through Tuesday to meet with faculty and leadership officials in the College of Medicine, as well as the 17-member search committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.