Federal charge filed against IC man accused of shooting up vehicle

Federal charge filed against IC man accused of shooting up vehicle Podhajsky 03/15/17 A federal charge has been filed against an Iowa City man arrested after shooting up a vehicle last month. Court documents show 35-year-old Curtis Bell of Hollywood Boulevard was charged on Tuesday with one count of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

