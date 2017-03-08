Fairfield juvenile arrested for attempted murder

The Fairfield Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male subject Wednesday morning who was wanted on a Muscatine County warrant for attempted murder. Noah Hass, 16, of Fairfield was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m., and held at the Jefferson County Jail for around an hour and a half before being released to Muscatine County law enforcement authorities.

