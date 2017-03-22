Car stolen in Iowa City found near Kansas City Podhajsky 03/23/17 Police say an Iowa City man's stolen vehicle has been recovered in Missouri. According to an arrest report, 39-year-old Charles Newton of Harrisonville, Mo., had taken the vehicle on Dec. 9. Police say Newton took an extra key from a key ring while the vehicle was at Tuffy Auto on South Riverside Drive, coming back at a later time to steal it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.