Big Grove opens to a big crowd in Iowa City
Hundreds of people packed Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on its opening night on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. It has more than 300 seats inside and dozens of seats outside once the weather gets warmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marvin Sims Sr., 66 (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Robyn Canady
|2
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Mar 5
|Humanspirit
|3
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC