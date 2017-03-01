BHS artists receive prestigious award

BHS artists receive prestigious award

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Hawk Eye

"Coffee is 'still' life" by Burlington High School senior Mia Ruther, 17, a piece that won her a Grant Wood Legacy Prizes, awarded by The Grant Wood Art Colony. Ruther will be honored at an upcoming ceremony at the University of Iowa.

