After backlash, U. Iowa restores scholarships that were cut
Amid widespread criticism about its decision to cut millions worth of scholarships from thousands of students, the University of Iowa backtracked Wednesday. The scholarships for students already expecting them will be reinstated, UI President Bruce Harreld said in a statement.
