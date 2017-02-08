Verbal altercation at courthouse leads to arrest of 75-year-old woman Podhajsky 02/09/17 A 75-year-old woman face multiple charges after yelling at the plaintiff in a domestic abuse case. Police say Patricia Goss of North Summit Street in Iowa City was at the Johnson County Courthouse on Jan. 18 for her son's trial in a domestic assault.

