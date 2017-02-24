University of Iowa Scholarship Cuts Criticized

Students, parents and legislators are all unhappy about the University of Iowa's move to eliminate 2,500 scholarships in response to funding cuts, but there is disagreement about who is to blame. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports there's wide disagreement on whether the target of such exasperation should be the state Legislature's Republican leadership, Gov. Terry Branstad or university president Bruce Harreld.

