U of Iowa Eliminating Some Scholarships as Part of Cutbacks
The University of Iowa is eliminating academic scholarships expected by more than 2,400 resident students for the 2017-18 school year. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that a letter being sent by university President Bruce Harreld blames the Legislature's decreasing university funding by $8 million.
