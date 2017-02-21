Trial delayed for man accused of calling in bomb threat, robbing bank Podhajsky 02/22/17 Trial has been delayed for an Iowa City man accused of calling in a bomb threat to distract police while he robbed a bank. Judge Mitchell Turner this week granted a motion for continuance in the case of 31-year-old Clifton Brinkmeyer of Perry Court.

