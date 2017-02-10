Trial delayed for man accused in mult...

Trial delayed for man accused in multiple Iowa City robberies

59 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Trial delayed for man accused in multiple Iowa City robberies Podhajsky 02/13/17 Trial has been delayed for one of two men charged in several robberies last year. Corey Lindsey waived his right to a speedy trial during a pre-trial conference on Friday and Judge Paul Miller delayed trial from this month to April 11. The 23-year-old Lindsey has been charged with two counts each of 1st Degree Robbery and 2nd Degree Kidnapping in the Oct. 17 robberies of Kum and Go's on South Gilbert Street and South Riverside Drive.

Iowa City, IA

