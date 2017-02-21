Trial date set for IC man accused in ...

Trial date set for IC man accused in two January robberies

Trial date set for IC man accused in two January robberies Podhajsky 02/24/17 Trial has been set for April for an Iowa City man accused of robbing or at least attempting to rob two people within a week. Daniel Crum, 30, of West Benton Street, will stand trial on two 2nd Degree Robbery charges on April 18. Online court records show Crum pleaded not guilty to both charges last week and a case management conference was scheduled for March 31. Crum is accused of attempting to rob a woman who was giving him a ride while he nursed a foot injury early the morning of Jan. 23. The woman drove Crum around for awhile before he claimed to have a gun and told the woman it was a robbery.

Iowa City, IA

