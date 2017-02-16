Sondheim stage hosts Old Capitol Opera show

Iowa City's premiere professional opera company, Old Capitol Opera, will present "The Last Five Years, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. This musical-theatre concert will feature two professional actor/singers: Jack Cotterell, of New York, playing the role of Jamie; and Megan O'Brien, from Iowa City, playing the role of Cathy.

